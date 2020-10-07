Menu Search Log in

Lakers on the brink

LeBron James and Anthony Davis stepped up when it mattered most Tuesday, pushing the Los Angeles Lakers past Miami in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The win gives Los Angeles a 3-1 series lead.

October 7, 2020 - 10:06 AM

The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, gets a pass off in front of the Miami Heat's Abndre Iguodala during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Tuesday. Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James woke up from his gameday nap Tuesday and decided it was time to send his Los Angeles Lakers teammates a message.

He grabbed his phone and told the Lakers they were facing a must-win game.

“I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure,” James said. “I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career.”

