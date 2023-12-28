Back in action

While still two months away, it’s not too soon for high school basketball fans to salivate over a substate basketball tournament featuring both Iola and Humboldt hoopsters.

In fact, the Class 3A Substate that will be hosted by Wellsville — which will have both the Mustangs and Cubs squads — could be one of the toughest in the state, at any level.

On the boys side, Humboldt (6-0) remains the lone unbeaten squad in the bracket, but with powerhouses like Wellsville (4-1) and West Franklin (6-1), not to mention Iola (4-2) and others like Heritage Christian Academy (3-2), the top five schools have a combined record of 23-6.