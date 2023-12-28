 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Back in action

Iola and Humboldt will both compete in one of the state's toughest 3A substate brackets during the postseason. But there's still 7 weeks of regular season basketball to get through first.

By

Sports

December 28, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Iola High's Grady Dougherty (4) puts up a shot against Burlington Dec. 12. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

While still two months away, it’s not too soon for high school basketball fans to salivate over a substate basketball tournament featuring both Iola and Humboldt hoopsters.

In fact, the Class 3A Substate that will be hosted by Wellsville — which will have both the Mustangs and Cubs squads — could be one of the toughest in the state, at any level.

On the boys side, Humboldt (6-0) remains the lone unbeaten squad in the bracket, but with powerhouses like Wellsville (4-1) and West Franklin (6-1), not to mention Iola (4-2) and others like Heritage Christian Academy (3-2), the top five schools have a combined record of 23-6.

