Back in the swing of things

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s golf team ended a two-week, weather-induced hiatus Friday with a trip to Lamont Hills Golf Club in La Cygne for the Pioneer League Championship.

Leading the charge for Iola was sophomore Xander Sellman, who shot 86 and took 11th.

“Xander found himself in a lot of good positions on Friday, setting up scoring chances that he just missed on,” IHS head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “The big thing for him was he only had one bad hole on the day, carding a triple bogey after hitting his drive out of bounds and then being in a tough location by the green in a rock garden. Put that hole aside, he played really well and is in a good position going forward.”