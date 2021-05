GARNETT — Iola High’s golf team continued its frenetic finish to the 2021 golf season Tuesday, with golfers Chris Holloway and Xander Sellman competing at the Pioneer League meet in Garnett.

Holloway carded a 90, but did not medal. Sellman shot a 103.

The golfers will be at Linn Valley Thursday for a meet hosted by Prairie View, the third tournament for Iola this week, before heading to the Class 4A Regional on Monday in Independence.