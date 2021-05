INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Chris Holloway battled wet and windy conditions Tuesday at the Independence Country Club to take 10th place at a meet hosted by Coffeyville’s Field Kindley High School.

Holloway carded a 96 to lead the Mustangs.

He was followed by Josh Kaufman at 103, Xander Sellman at 104 and Kendall Glaze at 163.