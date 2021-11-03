Backup QBs get their day in the sun

From Mike White’s memorable starting debut to Cooper Rush’s prime-time comeback, as well as a rare win for Geno Smith and a comeback by Trevor Siemian to beat Tom Brady, backup quarterbacks took center stage this past week in the NFL.

White was the most prolific as the former fifth-round pick in 2018 had a game to remember for the New York Jets in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson.

White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over Cincinnati. His 37 completions are the most by a quarterback in his first career start, and he joined Cam Newton as the only QBs since 1950 to throw for at least 400 yards in their first start.