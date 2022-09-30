 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Bengals top Dolphins; Tagovailoa injured on TNF

After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five days.

By

Sports

September 30, 2022 - 2:38 PM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hand off to Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by TNS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions.

They beat the New York Jets on Sunday, then turned around and took down Miami 27-15 in a Thursday night game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off the field on a stretcher.

