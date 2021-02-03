Bieniemy a symbol for a problem he didn’t create

The Detroit Lions interviewed Eric Bieniemy for their head-coach opening but instead hired Dan Campbell, who immediately talked of wanting his players to chew kneecaps.

The Philadelphia Eagles also interviewed Bieniemy but instead hired Nick Sirianni, who immediately talked of, well, he talked a lot about having … systems? Systems that will do things? Unclear.

Meanwhile, Bieniemy is interviewed before his second straight Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, which means the second straight Super Bowl where he’s essentially asked why the heck he’s not a head coach somewhere.