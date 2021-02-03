Menu Search Log in

Bieniemy a symbol for a problem he didn’t create

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been interviewed 14 times for NFL head coaching jobs over the past three years, but still remains an assistant coach. He has become a poster boy for the lack of minority hiring in NFL circles, something he has not sought.

By

Sports

February 3, 2021 - 9:50 AM

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019. Photo by David Eulitt / Getty Images / TNS

The Detroit Lions interviewed Eric Bieniemy for their head-coach opening but instead hired Dan Campbell, who immediately talked of wanting his players to chew kneecaps.

The Philadelphia Eagles also interviewed Bieniemy but instead hired Nick Sirianni, who immediately talked of, well, he talked a lot about having … systems? Systems that will do things? Unclear.

Meanwhile, Bieniemy is interviewed before his second straight Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, which means the second straight Super Bowl where he’s essentially asked why the heck he’s not a head coach somewhere.

