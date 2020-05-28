Ex-Chiefs coach Herm Edwards calls NFL incentive for minority hires ‘bad for football’

NFL owners last week tabled a proposal to reward teams that hire minority coaches by giving them a better third-round draft pick.

However, teams will be required to interview at least two minority candiate from outside their organization for a head coaching opening and at least one for an open defensive or special-teams coordinator job. One minority candidate must be interviewed for a vacant general manager’s job, too.

“Perhaps if the new rules work, they will become known as the ‘Bieniemy Amendments’ to the Rooney Rule,” columnist John Feinstein of the Washington Post wrote. “Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, was considered a near-lock to get a head coaching job this past season. Instead, he was passed over.”