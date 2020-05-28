Menu Search Log in

Ex-Chiefs coach Herm Edwards calls NFL incentive for minority hires ‘bad for football’

Current Arizona State head football coach and ex-Chiefs head coach, Herm Edwards, is not for teams being rewarded in the draft for hiring a minority coach.

By

Sports

May 28, 2020 - 10:13 AM

Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks the sidelines during the first half of the NCAAF game against the USC Trojans at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS

NFL owners last week tabled a proposal to reward teams that hire minority coaches by giving them a better third-round draft pick.

However, teams will be required to interview at least two minority candiate from outside their organization for a head coaching opening and at least one for an open defensive or special-teams coordinator job. One minority candidate must be interviewed for a vacant general manager’s job, too.

“Perhaps if the new rules work, they will become known as the ‘Bieniemy Amendments’ to the Rooney Rule,” columnist John Feinstein of the Washington Post wrote. “Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, was considered a near-lock to get a head coaching job this past season. Instead, he was passed over.”

Related
May 11, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 3, 2020
March 19, 2020
Trending