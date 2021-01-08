Menu Search Log in

Bieniemy deserves an NFL head coaching shot

Seven times in the last few years, Bieniemy, 51, interviewed for head-coaching jobs. Seven times he’s been passed over.

By

Sports

January 8, 2021 - 12:01 PM

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Paul Tagliabue was NFL commissioner, Willie Lanier was among the first men he recruited for the Players Advisory Council, a select group of 10 retired players formed by Tagliabue in 1990.

Lanier was a building block in part because of the credibility conferred by his trailblazing career as a Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chiefs and in part because of his broader vision and wisdom so embodied in a renowned business career.

Initially engaged to help salve a history of management-labor acrimony, over time, the council came to feel a sense of guardianship over the NFL itself and, Lanier said Tuesday, “discuss all things relative to the sport.”

