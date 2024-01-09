 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Bieniemy’s fate uncertain after Washington fires head coach

Eric Bieniemy left as a highly successful offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs to handle the same duties in Washington. Where he goes from here is uncertain after the Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera Monday.

By

Sports

January 9, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Eric Bieniemy in 2021 Photo by Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Eric Bieniemy went to Washington in part to run an offense under a defensive-minded coach and show what he could do away from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

That defensive-minded coach is gone, and now it looks like Bieniemy’s calculated risk did not work out.

Following the firing of Ron Rivera and an inconsistent season that saw the Commanders finish with the 24th-ranked offense, Bieniemy’s future is uncertain. He remains employed by the team as ownership goes through the search for a head of football operations and a coach, though the most likely scenario is that Bieniemy goes elsewhere.

Related
February 21, 2023
May 28, 2020
January 6, 2020
January 6, 2020
Most Popular