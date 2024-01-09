Bieniemy’s fate uncertain after Washington fires head coach

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Eric Bieniemy went to Washington in part to run an offense under a defensive-minded coach and show what he could do away from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

That defensive-minded coach is gone, and now it looks like Bieniemy’s calculated risk did not work out.

Following the firing of Ron Rivera and an inconsistent season that saw the Commanders finish with the 24th-ranked offense, Bieniemy’s future is uncertain. He remains employed by the team as ownership goes through the search for a head of football operations and a coach, though the most likely scenario is that Bieniemy goes elsewhere.