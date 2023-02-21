 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
Former Chiefs OC Bieniemy hired as Commanders OC

Bieniemy will get the chance to call plays and run every aspect of Washington’s offense under Ron Rivera, a defensive-minded coach and former linebacker who’s going into his fourth season in charge of the team’s football operations.

By

Sports

February 21, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy speaks to the media after practice at training camp on August 2, 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Eric Bieniemy is finalizing terms of a deal to become the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal was not yet completed. It’s expected to be done Saturday.

Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City, now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

