Former Chiefs OC Bieniemy hired as Commanders OC

Eric Bieniemy is finalizing terms of a deal to become the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal was not yet completed. It’s expected to be done Saturday.

Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City, now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.