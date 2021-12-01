 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Big 12 doesn’t have to wait to see a title game sans OU, Texas

The Big 12 has two of it's bigger teams leaving for the SEC in a few years, but this weekend fans will get to see a title game without Oklahoma or Texas.

Baylor plays Oklahoma State for the conference title.

December 1, 2021 - 10:10 AM

Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) hurdles Texas' Josh Thompson (9) in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

The Big 12 doesn’t have to wait until Oklahoma and Texas are gone to experience something that hasn’t happened for a long time — a championship game without either of those teams.

When fifth-ranked Oklahoma State plays ninth-ranked Baylor on Saturday, it will end a streak of 16 consecutive Big 12 title games involving the Sooners or Longhorns, including one in which the SEC-bound teams played each other. The last without one of the Red River rivals was in 1998.

“There’s a lot of positives from that perspective,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “With Oklahoma State being in it and Baylor being in it, I have to imagine that just the conference moving forward is looking at that with a smile on their face.”

