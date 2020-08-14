Menu Search Log in

Big 12 schools march forward

Big 12's universities reiterated their desire to play college football this fall. Months of uncertainty have persisted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Sports

August 14, 2020 - 3:04 PM

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 15, 2019. Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez/ Dallas Morning News / TNS

Baylor coach Dave Aranda could see a weight being lifted off the shoulders of his players during a meeting Tuesday night, when word began to filter out that the Big 12 Conference would attempt to play football this fall.

“You could just see the joy,” Aranda said. “Everyone was smiling. Guys were cracking jokes, were excited.”

Months of uncertainty had finally given the Bears and their conference rivals the slightest bit of clarity. If all goes according to plan, they will take the field for a non-conference game next month, then begin a round-robin league schedule on Sept. 26 with the intention of crowning a Big 12 champion on Dec. 12 near Dallas.

