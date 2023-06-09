 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Big 12 to play in Mexico

The Big 12 Conference is extending its reach into Mexico. The league says Kansas and Houston will play men’s and women’s basketball games in Mexico City in December 2024. The league will also explore a possible football bowl game in Monterrey in 2026.

June 9, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark speaks with the press during the Big 12 Conference football media days at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is extending its reach into Mexico, announcing plans Thursday for men’s and women’s basketball games to be played in Mexico City late next year while also exploring a possible football bowl game in Monterrey.

Big 12 Mexico is the league’s first international extension, and comes less than a year after Brett Yormark became commissioner of the evolving conference.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint,” Yormark said. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

