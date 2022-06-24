 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Billie Jean King reflects on Title IX at 50

Sports legend Billie Jean King was in her athletic prime when Title IX legislation became law 50 years ago. She spoke about the cultural changes Title IX brought, and what needs to happen next.

June 24, 2022 - 3:14 PM

Billie Jean King leaves the stage after being inducted as one of the The Original 9 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 17, 2021, in Newport, Rhode Island. Photo by (Omar Rawlings/International Tennis Hall of Fame/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King admired a portrait of Patsy Mink, considered the “Mother of Title IX,” at the U.S. Capitol on the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

“She knew exclusion firsthand and she had the confidence and leadership to challenge and change discrimination through the law,” King said at the portrait unveiling in Statuary Hall in Washington on Thursday.

Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funds, allowed more women into universities and expanded sports participation. There’s still work to do: 1.1 million more boys play sports in high school; women made up 44% of college athletes in 2021.

