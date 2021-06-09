Missing something?

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes forgot to touch ‘em all.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie third baseman missed first base running out a home run Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was called out after a replay review.

Hayes stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.