Menu Search Log in

Braves stave off Dodger comeback

Atlanta narrowly avoided disaster Tuesday, by holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-7 victory. The win gives the Braves a 2-0 NLCS lead.

By

Sports

October 14, 2020 - 9:50 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered again, rookie Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start and the Atlanta Braves just held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

Freeman put the Braves ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Tony Gonsolin, who filled in after three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was scratched because of back spasms. Freeman added an RBI single as part of a four-run outburst an inning later.

Albies homered in the ninth for the second night in a row, and for the second time in a row the ball was caught in the bullpen by closer Mark Melancon. That solo shot proved huge for the Braves, who led 7-0 but near squandered the lead as the Dodgers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Related
October 7, 2020
June 5, 2019
October 5, 2018
April 24, 2018
Trending