 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Late rallies propel Dodgers, Astros to victory

Los Angeles trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth, before erupting for four runs to take a 6-5 victory, thus avoiding a 3-0 deficit to Atlanta in the NLCS. Meanwhile, Houston scored in the eighth to tie its game ALCS matchup with Boston, then erupted for seven in the ninth to win, 9-2, knotting their ALCS at 2-2.

By

Sports

October 20, 2021 - 9:49 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits a three-run home run to tie the game during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the eighth inning, beating Atlanta 6-5 Tuesday and cutting the Braves’ lead in the NL Championship Series to 2-1.

The Dodgers were down to their final five outs when Bellinger drove a two-strike pitch from Luke Jackson into the right-field pavilion, igniting the blue towel-waving crowd, some of whom had already left with LA trailing 5-2.

Chris Taylor singled, stole second and moved to third on pinch-hitter Matt Beaty’s groundout. Betts followed with a double off Jesse Chavez to right-center.

Related
October 21, 2020
October 15, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 16, 2018
Most Popular