Braves sweep past Kansas City

Atlanta never trailed in any of its three games at Kansas City over the weekend, including Sunday's 5-4 victory. Kansas City dropped to 4-12 on the season, having won only one game at Kauffman Stadium this year.

April 17, 2023 - 1:33 PM

A.J. Minter (33) of the Atlanta Braves and Chadwick Tromp (48) of the Atlanta Braves celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Apr.16, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday for a series sweep.

Grissom’s RBI single came after Albies hit a one-out double. Albies went 2 for 4, including his 376-foot solo homer to right field in the fourth for his fifth RBI of the series. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple in Atlanta’s three-run third.

“Our guys are relentless and will play a hard 27 outs,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We never feel out of a game and don’t panic. It is the next-man-up attitude.”

