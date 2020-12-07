Menu Search Log in

Broncos keep it close

Kansas City misfired on several opportunities, but held strong when necessary Sunday to defeat Denver, 22-16. The Chiefs secured a playoff berth with the win.

December 7, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell looks for open field on a run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / The Kansas City Star/ TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some red-zone woes and big mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday night.

Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and the go-ahead TD grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win — as the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.

It took some defense to do it.

