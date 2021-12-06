 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
Chiefs’ defense stymies Denver

Usually, for the Kansas City Chiefs, the offense leads the way. Sunday night it was the defense leading with a 75-yard pick-six to propel the Chiefs to a 22-9 win.

Sports

December 6, 2021 - 8:54 AM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos, Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for the Chiefs (8-4), who now lead the Chargers by a game and the Broncos and Raiders by two in their race for a sixth straight AFC West championship.

Things went haywire for the Broncos early in the game, when a 20-play drive ended with a failed fourth-down play rather than an easy field goal. And they didn’t get a whole lot better when Bridgewater threw a pair of second-half interceptions, including the one that Sorensen picked off with 9 1/2 minutes left to put the game away.

