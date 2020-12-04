Menu Search Log in

Broncos get their quarterbacks back vs. KC

Drew Lock will be back under center when Denver visits Kansas City in the latest edition of their long-simmering AFC West rivalry Sunday night.

By

Sports

December 4, 2020 - 2:42 PM

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after a 34-27 loss against the Atlanta Falcons Nov. 8. Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is putting together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.

The Broncos? Well, they’re just happy to HAVE a quarterback.

Drew Lock will be back under center when Denver visits Kansas City in the latest edition of their long-simmering AFC West rivalry Sunday night. Lock was deemed a high-risk close contact of infected quarterback Jeff Driskel — along with the rest of the Broncos’ quarterbacks — and left his team without a true QB to face New Orleans last week.

Related
December 1, 2020
May 8, 2020
December 5, 2019
October 1, 2018
Trending