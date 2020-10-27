Brooks shines as K-State trounces Jayhawks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State leaned on special teams to extend its winning streak over Kansas to a series-record 12 straight games.
The Wildcats’ didn’t even block a kick, either.
Instead, it was Phillip Brooks returning a pair of punts for touchdowns, Blake Lynch hitting every kick he attempted and an opportunistic coverage unit that pounced on a muffed punt return that spurred No. 20 Kansas State to a 55-14 victory over the Jayhawks on a cold, blustery Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
