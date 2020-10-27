Menu Search Log in

Brooks shines as K-State trounces Jayhawks

A legendary performance on punt returns by Kansas State's Phillip Brooks turned Saturday's contest against KU into a rout. Brooks ran two punts back for touchdowns and had two others of more than 40 yards in a 55-14 romp.

By

Sports

October 27, 2020 - 10:04 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State leaned on special teams to extend its winning streak over Kansas to a series-record 12 straight games.

The Wildcats’ didn’t even block a kick, either.

Instead, it was Phillip Brooks returning a pair of punts for touchdowns, Blake Lynch hitting every kick he attempted and an opportunistic coverage unit that pounced on a muffed punt return that spurred No. 20 Kansas State to a 55-14 victory over the Jayhawks on a cold, blustery Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Related
September 23, 2020
November 8, 2019
September 3, 2019
November 12, 2018
Trending