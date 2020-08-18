Bruins rally past Carolina

TORONTO (AP) — Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins quickly went from trailing by two goals to overwhelming the Carolina Hurricanes with a dominating third period.

DeBrusk scored twice while the Bruins scored four straight goals to rally and beat the Hurricanes 4-3 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Marchand and Connor Clifton also scored in the third, helping Boston erase a 2-0 deficit entering the period. It was a stunning turnaround – complete with the Bruins taking a 16-2 edge in shots on goal in those final 20 minutes – that now has Boston within a win of advancing in a series that looked headed for a 2-2 tie.