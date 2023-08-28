 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Buescher wins to wrap up NASCAR’s regular season

Chris Buescher continued his late-season surge into the NASCAR playoffs by winning the final race before the elimination rounds begin. The race was marred by a spectacular crash which sent driver Ryan Preece to the hospital.

Sports

August 28, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Chris Buescher, driver of the No.17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chris Buescher has become a NASCAR title contender in less than a month.

Buescher won the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from playoff contention and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason.

Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski finished 1-2 for RFK Racing, the first for the team since 2014. It was Buescher’s third victory since late July, making him a championship favorite no one could have expected five weeks ago.

