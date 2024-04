BURLINGTON — While Humboldt High came up short on the scoreboard Thursday, “games like this will only make us better,” head baseball coach Mike Miller said.

The Cubs ran into the pitching of Burlington’s Mickey Carlson in game one of their doubleheader.

Carlson tossed a complete-game no-hitter as the Wildcats scratched across runs in the first, third and sixth innings to win, 3-0.