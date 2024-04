BURLINGTON — The Humboldt High girls had their hands full with Burlington softball standout Grace Birk Thursday.

Birk, a junior, struck out 15 Lady Cub batters, setting her school’s career strikeout record in the process, while limiting Humboldt to two hits in a 6-1 victory.

Humboldt found a bit more offense in Game 2, but not enough as Burlington won 7-3 to complete the sweep.