Burrow throws for season-high 259 yards as Bengals beat Rams

CINCINNATI (AP) — After missing most of training camp with a calf injury, Joe Burrow is still working his way back into form.

Monday night’s 19-16 win over the Rams, the first by the Cincinnati Bengals this season, went a long way.

The Pro Bowl quarterback shook off the lingering effects of the right calf strain that kept his status in doubt right up until game time. He wasn’t quite as mobile as usual and didn’t record a touchdown pass — but he managed to help the Bengals (1-2) get up off the canvas.