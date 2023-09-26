 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Burrow throws for season-high 259 yards as Bengals beat Rams

Joe Burrow shook off a lingering calf injury, throwing for 259 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 to get their first win after starting the season with two losses. 

September 26, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Rams defensive back Russ Yeast (2) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CINCINNATI (AP) — After missing most of training camp with a calf injury, Joe Burrow is still working his way back into form.

Monday night’s 19-16 win over the Rams, the first by the Cincinnati Bengals this season, went a long way.

The Pro Bowl quarterback shook off the lingering effects of the right calf strain that kept his status in doubt right up until game time. He wasn’t quite as mobile as usual and didn’t record a touchdown pass — but he managed to help the Bengals (1-2) get up off the canvas.

