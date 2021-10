YATES CENTER — Another week brought another mind-boggling scoreboard explosion in Kansas eight-man football.

Friday’s fireworks featured Yates Center High senior quarterback Carter Burton, erupting for 302 yards rushing and five touchdowns in an 88-52 win over Marmaton Valley.

Yates Center broke open a back-and-forth game by outscoring MV 52-12 in the second half, including 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.