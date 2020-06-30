Can former MVP Cam Newton be money for Patriots at quarterback?

Quarterback Cam Newton arrives at a bargain-basement price and could be a steal for the New England Patriots in their quest to fill the vacancy created by Tom Brady’s departure.

Even as news of the Newton signing rippled through the sports world — all attributed to unnamed sources — the Patriots declined to confirm they have added the former No. 1 pick and NFL most valuable player to their roster. Nonetheless, even the club’s website, Patriots.com, heralded the signing.

That Newton, the erstwhile centerpiece of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly signed a one-year deal that will pay him as much as $7.5 million this season rankled a fellow NFL icon. Ten starting quarterbacks will make at least $20 million more than that this season.