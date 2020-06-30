Menu Search Log in

Can former MVP Cam Newton be money for Patriots at quarterback?

Cam Newton was signed by the New England Patriots, but will the deal workout for both parties next season.

June 30, 2020 - 10:15 AM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) prepares to throw a pass as quarterback Kyle Allen, right, looks on during the team's first practice of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton is signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. Photo by Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS

Quarterback Cam Newton arrives at a bargain-basement price and could be a steal for the New England Patriots in their quest to fill the vacancy created by Tom Brady’s departure.

Even as news of the Newton signing rippled through the sports world — all attributed to unnamed sources — the Patriots declined to confirm they have added the former No. 1 pick and NFL most valuable player to their roster. Nonetheless, even the club’s website, Patriots.com, heralded the signing.

That Newton, the erstwhile centerpiece of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly signed a one-year deal that will pay him as much as $7.5 million this season rankled a fellow NFL icon. Ten starting quarterbacks will make at least $20 million more than that this season.

