New England storms back to defeat Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Newton and the New England Patriots appeared headed to a fifth straight loss — this one against the winless New York Jets, of all teams.
Then came the fourth quarter, and potential embarrassment turned into big-time relief.
Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to win it 30-27 on Monday night after Newton rallied the Patriots from a 10-point deficit to avoid the franchise’s first five-game skid since 1995.
