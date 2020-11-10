Menu Search Log in

New England storms back to defeat Jets

New England trailed New York by 10 points late in their contest Monday night, before scoring on three straight possession to take a 30-27 victory. Kicker Nick Folk hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

By

Sports

November 10, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Cam Newton of the New England Patriots reacts after scoring a game-tying touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets Monday. The Patriots won, 30-27. Photo by Elsa / Getty Images / TNS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Newton and the New England Patriots appeared headed to a fifth straight loss — this one against the winless New York Jets, of all teams.

Then came the fourth quarter, and potential embarrassment turned into big-time relief.

Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to win it 30-27 on Monday night after Newton rallied the Patriots from a 10-point deficit to avoid the franchise’s first five-game skid since 1995.

