Celebrating a Humboldt legend

A large, festive crowd gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new billboard dedicated to the memory of Humboldt native Water Johnson, baseball’s “Big Train.” (Little known fact: Long before Johnson earned his iconic nickname, he was known to locals as the Humboldt Thunderbolt.)

Click here to see the ceremony.

Alley Utley, granddaughter of the late Dick Davis, a baseball historian extraordinaire, spearheaded the efforts to upgrade the billboard, replacing one her grandfather had erected along U.S. 169 south of Humboldt more than 20 years ago.