New billboard celebrates ‘Humboldt Thunderbolt’

A three-year effort to replace an aging billboard honoring Humboldt legend and baseball Hall of Famer Walter Johnson culminated Wednesday with the new billboard south of Humboldt.

June 15, 2023 - 2:43 PM

From left, Mike Sailer, Curtis Utley, Bryan Disbona and Allie Utley pose by a newly erected billboard south of Humboldt on U.S. 169 honoring Humboldt native and baseball legend Walter Johnson. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Long before baseball legend Walter Johnson was ever known as the Big Train, he had a moniker more geared to his southeast Kansas roots: The Humboldt Thunderbolt.

The Humboldt native grew up to become one of the most dominant pitchers the world has ever seen, winning 417 games, pitching 110 shutouts and creating a mythical legacy that persists still today.

And while many have noted the fireballing sidewinder’s ties to Kansas, perhaps none did as much as the late Dick Davis, perhaps the closest thing this area had to a human encyclopedia of baseball history.

