New billboard celebrates ‘Humboldt Thunderbolt’

Long before baseball legend Walter Johnson was ever known as the Big Train, he had a moniker more geared to his southeast Kansas roots: The Humboldt Thunderbolt.

The Humboldt native grew up to become one of the most dominant pitchers the world has ever seen, winning 417 games, pitching 110 shutouts and creating a mythical legacy that persists still today.

And while many have noted the fireballing sidewinder’s ties to Kansas, perhaps none did as much as the late Dick Davis, perhaps the closest thing this area had to a human encyclopedia of baseball history.