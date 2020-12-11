Menu Search Log in

Cherryvale drops YC girls

Visiting Cherryvale High outscored the Yates Center High girls 23-8 in the first quarter Thursday and never looked back in a 63-28 victory.

December 11, 2020 - 2:41 PM

“We have to work harder on defense to compete with teams,” Wildcat head coach Abbie Collins said. “Everyone is bigger than us so we have to commit to pressuring the ball.”

The Chargers extended the lead to 37-11 at halftime and 45-18 after three.

