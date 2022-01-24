Cherryvale edges Cubs 55-52

YATES CENTER — A week of basketball action all came down to two teams Friday night with Humboldt High and Cherryvale boys facing off for first place.

Both teams came ready to play and struck on offense quickly. Humboldt’s Trey Sommer had the start to what would be a 23-point night with 10 points in the first, but Cherryvale’s Stetson Schafer did him a little better in the first half, scoring 13 points. Schafer was money from the line all night, hitting 6-8 in the first half.

Cherryvale led 29-22.