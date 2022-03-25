Chiefs agree to terms with Valdes-Scantling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a $30 million, three-year contract to help replace the departed Tyreek Hill, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The move came one day after the Chiefs traded Hill, a three-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats, to the Dolphins for a package of five draft picks. It also comes less than a week after the Chiefs landed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a club-friendly, one-year deal in the hope that he’ll bounce back from a shoulder injury.