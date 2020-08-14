Chiefs ink Kelce to extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t done when they signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-setting extension, or when they put together a pricey package to keep Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones on the line.

Now, they’re shelling out more big money to keep tight end Travis Kelce in the fold.

The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension Thursday that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.