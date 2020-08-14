Menu Search Log in

Chiefs ink Kelce to extension

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their run of big-money contract extensions this summer. The latest signee, Travis Kelce, will keep the All-Pro tight end for an additional four years.

By

Sports

August 14, 2020 - 3:12 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spikes the ball after scoring his first touchdown of the second quarter against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t done when they signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-setting extension, or when they put together a pricey package to keep Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones on the line.

Now, they’re shelling out more big money to keep tight end Travis Kelce in the fold.

The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension Thursday that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

