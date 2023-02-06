 | Mon, Feb 06, 2023
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix

The teams will both take part in the “Super Bowl LVII Opening Night” on Monday in downtown Phoenix, where all the players and coaches from both teams are available for the annual media extravaganza.

February 6, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives ahead of Super Bowl 57, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PHOENIX (AP) — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway.

About an hour later, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who arrived in Arizona, with an “It’s a Philly Thing” flag fluttering in the runway as quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni and others made their way to a fleet of buses.

Super Bowl 57 is just one week away.

