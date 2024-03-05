 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Chiefs exercise franchise tag on cornerback Sneed

While uncertain they'll be able to keep L'Jarius Sneed, the Kansas City Chiefs nevertheless placed the franchise tag on the cornerback, expected to be one of the top free agent targets for other NFL teams. The procedure makes it possible to trade Sneed if he reaches contract terms with another team.

March 5, 2024 - 1:28 PM

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) deflects a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) as Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed on Monday, though it is uncertain whether that means one of the top cornerbacks due to hit free agency will remain with the Super Bowl champions next season.

The Chiefs entered the offseason with Sneed and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones preparing to hit free agency, and general manager Brett Veach made it clear that he hoped to keep both of them.

But the tag number of $19.8 million for Sneed is far more palatable than the roughly $32 million that would be owed to Jones, making the choice between the players an easy one.

