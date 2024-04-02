Chiefs sign veteran QB as Mahomes backup

Carson Wentz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been announced.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, joins his fifth team in five years to back up three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He spent last season with the Rams and led Los Angeles to a victory in the final game in his only start.

Blaine Gabbert backed up Mahomes in 2023 when the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five years.