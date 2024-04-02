 | Tue, Apr 02, 2024
Chiefs sign veteran QB as Mahomes backup

Veteran NFL quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly signed a one-year deal to back up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will be Wentz's fifth NFL team in five years.

April 2, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Carson Wentz has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images/TNS

Carson Wentz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been announced.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, joins his fifth team in five years to back up three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He spent last season with the Rams and led Los Angeles to a victory in the final game in his only start.

Blaine Gabbert backed up Mahomes in 2023 when the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five years.

