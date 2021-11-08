Chiefs fend off Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably scrapped whatever defensive game plan they were pondering the moment they learned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

There’s no way they would have blitzed the crafty MVP the way they did his understudy Sunday.

The new pressure-filled plan worked against Jordan Love, though. The Chiefs brought the heat just about every down, and the Packers were unable to counter it until the fourth quarter. Kansas City hung on for a 13-7 victory that snapped Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak.