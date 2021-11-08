 | Mon, Nov 08, 2021
Chiefs fend off Packers

Kansas City hung on to beat the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers 13-7.

The Chiefs defense looked the best it has in a while against Packers' back up QB Jordan Love

By

Sports

November 8, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably scrapped whatever defensive game plan they were pondering the moment they learned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

There’s no way they would have blitzed the crafty MVP the way they did his understudy Sunday.

The new pressure-filled plan worked against Jordan Love, though. The Chiefs brought the heat just about every down, and the Packers were unable to counter it until the fourth quarter. Kansas City hung on for a 13-7 victory that snapped Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak.

