 | Tue, May 04, 2021
Chiefs hope medical gambles pay off

Talented but injury-prone college standouts drew the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Draft Saturday. If two in particular are healthy, they may have given the Chiefs a pair of draft-day steals.

May 4, 2021 - 9:23 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the benefits of having so few holes to fill on a roster that has reached back-to-back Super Bowls: The Kansas City Chiefs were able to use late-round draft picks on high-upside medical gambles.

In the fourth round, they took massive defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, whose career at Florida State was interrupted first by hamstring problems and then a significant right leg injury in 2019 that caused him to miss all but three games.

In the sixth, the Chiefs took Tennessee offensive linemen Trey Smith, whose impressive on-field resume was tempered by blood clots in his lungs that may have led several other NFL teams to continually pass on him on Saturday.

