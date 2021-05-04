Chiefs hope medical gambles pay off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the benefits of having so few holes to fill on a roster that has reached back-to-back Super Bowls: The Kansas City Chiefs were able to use late-round draft picks on high-upside medical gambles.

In the fourth round, they took massive defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, whose career at Florida State was interrupted first by hamstring problems and then a significant right leg injury in 2019 that caused him to miss all but three games.

In the sixth, the Chiefs took Tennessee offensive linemen Trey Smith, whose impressive on-field resume was tempered by blood clots in his lungs that may have led several other NFL teams to continually pass on him on Saturday.