Chiefs, Mahomes agree to a new, restructured deal 

Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that the Chiefs and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes had agreed to a restructured contract. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract. Mahomes was signed to a 10-year, $450 million deal that would have kept him under contract through the 2031 season.

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to winning against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has always been content in his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and confident that the team that drafted him in the first round in 2017 and helped him become one of the NFL’s biggest stars would always take care of him.

They did that again on Monday.

The Chiefs agreed with the reigning league MVP on a restructuring of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives Mahomes a big boost in pay over the next four seasons, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract.

