Mahomes contract could be more than a record deal

It took Patrick Mahomes only two seasons under center to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl victory. KC's quarterback deserves a record deal, and the contract could change the landscape for contract negotiations down the road.

May 29, 2020 - 4:27 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) directs action during Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The most anticipated contract negotiation in NFL history is underway, in some form. Hard to know exactly where things stand. Parties on either side aren’t talking about it, not even privately.

There is too much at stake. We are left with only a few certainties.

First, Patrick Mahomes will be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

