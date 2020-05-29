Mahomes contract could be more than a record deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The most anticipated contract negotiation in NFL history is underway, in some form. Hard to know exactly where things stand. Parties on either side aren’t talking about it, not even privately.
There is too much at stake. We are left with only a few certainties.
First, Patrick Mahomes will be the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives