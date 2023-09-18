 | Mon, Sep 18, 2023
Chiefs overcome mistakes, beat Jaguars 17-9

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, including one to returning star Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame three early turnovers to beat Jacksonville 17-9 for their third victory against the Jaguars in 10 months.

September 18, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce (87) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images/TNS)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs insist they’re fine despite another lackluster offensive effort.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, including one to returning star Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs overcame three early turnovers to beat Jacksonville 17-9 on Sunday for their third victory against the Jaguars in 10 months.

“You play bad and win, it’s a lot better than playing bad and losing,” Mahomes said. “So I was glad we were able to find a way to get a win at the end of the day, but a lot of stuff that we have to be better at.”

