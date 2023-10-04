 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Swift-Kelce may be distracting for fans, but … enjoy

Certainly, the Taylor Swift-infused clamor has made him the current center of attention for the Chiefs. One minor but telling example: When he was warming up before the game near Patrick Mahomes, cameras on the field were zooming in not on the two-time NFL and two-time Super Bowl MVP but on Kelce.

By

Sports

October 4, 2023 - 3:04 PM

From left to right: Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds talk prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Take a surreal merger of disparate worlds, a fusion of compelling forces at the zenith of their games and fame, and you get the sensory overload that was Week One of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce saga.

Transport the spectacle to the media capital of the world, or mere miles from it in New Jersey, and you step into a portal to another dimension.

Already an international sensation in about any language you can conjure, the budding relationship between the pop icon and the Chiefs’ superstar tight end engaged the full hysteria treatment: paparazzi on the stakeout at the Chiefs’ hotel and Swift’s New York City townhouse, local media outlets chasing down their whereabouts all weekend, gossip from exclusive unnamed sources.

