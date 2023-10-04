Swift-Kelce may be distracting for fans, but … enjoy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Take a surreal merger of disparate worlds, a fusion of compelling forces at the zenith of their games and fame, and you get the sensory overload that was Week One of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce saga.

Transport the spectacle to the media capital of the world, or mere miles from it in New Jersey, and you step into a portal to another dimension.

Already an international sensation in about any language you can conjure, the budding relationship between the pop icon and the Chiefs’ superstar tight end engaged the full hysteria treatment: paparazzi on the stakeout at the Chiefs’ hotel and Swift’s New York City townhouse, local media outlets chasing down their whereabouts all weekend, gossip from exclusive unnamed sources.