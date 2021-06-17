 | Thu, Jun 17, 2021
Chiefs plan to get Edwards-Helaire more involved this season

After injuries cut short his promising rookie season, Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks to be a focal point of the Chiefs offense in 2021. Getting the ball to running backs in the passing game is one of the keys.

June 17, 2021 - 9:21 AM

Patrick Mahomes, right, of the Kansas City Chiefs hands off to Clyde Edwards-Helaire during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / TNS

The deep passes receive all the attention, and make no mistake, a Patrick Mahomes throw and Mecole Hardman tip-drill catch down the sideline will be the highlight from the second day of the Chiefs’ mandatory three-day minicamp.

But it’s not the accurate depiction of Wednesday’s practice in its entirety.

No, the Chiefs instead focused much of their 11-on-11 work on getting their running backs involved in the passing game. On the first snap, Mahomes turned and threw a quick ball to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. By the time the initial segment had been completed, four different backs had receptions in the pass-only work in front of about 300 fans at the team’s practice facility.

