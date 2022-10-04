Chiefs do about-face after dud in Indianapolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational magic in throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including a did-you-see-that jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire during a big first half.

And on the ground, Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco sliced through one of the league’s best run defenses to the tune of 189 yards and two more TDs.