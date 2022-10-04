 | Tue, Oct 04, 2022
Chiefs do about-face after dud in Indianapolis

The last two games — a disappointing loss to Indianapolis and an impressive road win at Tampa Bay — have shown the high and low point for Kansas City's 2022 season. The Chiefs hope the upward trend continues as the brutal schedule unfolds.

By

Sports

October 4, 2022 - 12:50 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gets around Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan (26) to score a touchdown during first half action at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa. Photo by Dirk Shadd / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational magic in throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including a did-you-see-that jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire during a big first half.

And on the ground, Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco sliced through one of the league’s best run defenses to the tune of 189 yards and two more TDs.

