Chiefs ready for KC to host NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes made a bold promise to Chiefs president Mark Donovan at one point last season, knowing full well that the NFL draft would be coming to Kansas City for the first time the last weekend in April.

“I was going to make sure they say ‘World Champion Kansas City Chiefs’ whenever they announce our pick,” Mahomes said, “and I held my word to that, and I don’t know it’s ever been able to be said in the host city.”

Get ready for what could be a long party next Thursday night at Union Station.