 | Fri, Apr 21, 2023
Chiefs ready for KC to host NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will still be reveling in their Super Bowl triumph when they are on the clock in the NFL draft. They are due to pick 31st overall, last in the first round, after beating the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist their third Lombardi Trophy.

By

Sports

April 21, 2023 - 2:35 PM

George Karlaftis, left, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 30th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Photo by (David Becker/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes made a bold promise to Chiefs president Mark Donovan at one point last season, knowing full well that the NFL draft would be coming to Kansas City for the first time the last weekend in April.

“I was going to make sure they say ‘World Champion Kansas City Chiefs’ whenever they announce our pick,” Mahomes said, “and I held my word to that, and I don’t know it’s ever been able to be said in the host city.”

Get ready for what could be a long party next Thursday night at Union Station.

